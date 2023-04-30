Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives $33.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.92.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.
Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Up 1.0 %
Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $6.09.
Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile
Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.
