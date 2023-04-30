Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Receives $184.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.40.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $148.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of -59.23 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $205.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,432.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,432.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,096,770.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,346 shares of company stock valued at $36,985,490. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

