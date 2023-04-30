SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,800 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the March 31st total of 195,300 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Institutional Trading of SmartFinancial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter valued at $19,986,000. Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 221,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 50,522 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 38,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 38,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Hovde Group cut shares of SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

SmartFinancial Stock Performance

SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement

Shares of SMBK stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $20.11 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $366.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.68%.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

