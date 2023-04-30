Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Short Interest Update

Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,700 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the March 31st total of 117,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Small Pharma Stock Down 10.8 %

Shares of DMTTF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.05. 3,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,163. Small Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08.

Get Small Pharma alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Small Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

About Small Pharma

Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is N,N-dimethyltryptamine assisted therapy to treat major depressive disorder. The company's product includes SPL026 Placebo, which is in clinical Phase IIA for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Small Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.