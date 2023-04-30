Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Short Interest Update

Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,700 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the March 31st total of 117,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Small Pharma Stock Down 10.8 %
Shares of DMTTF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.05. 3,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,163. Small Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Small Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
About Small Pharma
Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is N,N-dimethyltryptamine assisted therapy to treat major depressive disorder. The company's product includes SPL026 Placebo, which is in clinical Phase IIA for the treatment of major depressive disorder.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Small Pharma (DMTTF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Small Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.