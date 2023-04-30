Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ SNBR traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $22.55. The stock had a trading volume of 747,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,897. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.48. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $50.61. The company has a market capitalization of $496.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.83.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $526.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNBR shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sleep Number from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Sleep Number from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 6,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $226,020.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,091.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sleep Number by 74.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sleep Number by 59.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sleep Number by 153.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Sleep Number by 23.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sleep Number by 297.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period.

Sleep Number Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

