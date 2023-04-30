Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a report released on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Sleep Number’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SNBR. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Sleep Number Price Performance

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $22.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.48. The company has a market capitalization of $496.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.83. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $50.61.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. Sleep Number had a net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $526.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sleep Number news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 6,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $226,020.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,091.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sleep Number

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sleep Number by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Sleep Number by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Sleep Number by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Sleep Number by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sleep Number by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter.

Sleep Number Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.