Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.9-8.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.00 billion. Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.00-$3.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.50.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 6.7 %

NYSE:SKX traded up $3.32 on Friday, reaching $53.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,623,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,403. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average of $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $53.39.

Insider Activity

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 14,270 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $656,848.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,078.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $536,229.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 14,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $656,848.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,078.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,305 shares of company stock worth $3,548,625. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

