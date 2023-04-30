Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Update

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sinopharm Group Trading Down 2.3 %

OTCMKTS:SHTDY traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,428. Sinopharm Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90.

Sinopharm Group Company Profile

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

