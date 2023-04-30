SingularityNET Price Reaches $0.33 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $399.94 million and $26.61 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001124 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007266 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00026961 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019222 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00018043 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29,249.17 or 0.99834387 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002279 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,282,847,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,421,357 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,282,847,949.0392976 with 1,214,421,357.2620106 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.33779183 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $26,110,564.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

