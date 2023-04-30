SingularityNET Achieves Market Cap of $407.23 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $407.23 million and approximately $23.34 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001144 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007413 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00026967 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019217 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00018006 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,291.24 or 0.99952216 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002278 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,282,847,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,421,357 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,282,847,949.0392976 with 1,214,421,357.2620106 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.33779183 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $26,110,564.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

