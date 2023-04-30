Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Short Interest Update

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,351,900 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the March 31st total of 20,530,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Sinch AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.
CLCMF opened at C$3.86 on Friday. Sinch AB has a 1-year low of C$2.92 and a 1-year high of C$2.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.60.
Sinch AB engages in the provision of cloud communications services and digital customer interaction to the enterprise sector. It operates through the following divisions: Messaging; Voice and Video; Email; and Operators. The Messaging segment is involved in handling messages and executing of personalized and dynamic video and MMS messages for enterprises.
