Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP) Grows By 14.3%

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 608,300 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the March 31st total of 532,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,187,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $51.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 157,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 84,533 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 537,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,880,000 after buying an additional 74,161 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 193,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after buying an additional 10,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

