Short Interest in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Increases By 29.6%

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the March 31st total of 6,020,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenaris

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tenaris by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Tenaris during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Tenaris by 65.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenaris during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Tenaris during the first quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Price Performance

TS stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.71. 3,659,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,608. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day moving average is $32.24. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 23.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.62%.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

