Short Interest in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC) Decreases By 20.7%

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talon 1 Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOAC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Talon 1 Acquisition by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 781,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 34,467 shares during the last quarter. Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $518,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Talon 1 Acquisition by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 672,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 152,157 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Talon 1 Acquisition by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 535,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 221,847 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,864,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,296,000 after buying an additional 847,255 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talon 1 Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TOAC opened at $10.67 on Friday. Talon 1 Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $11.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41.

About Talon 1 Acquisition

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

