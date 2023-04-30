Short Interest in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW) Increases By 21.1%

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the March 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Solid Power

In other news, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 214,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $626,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 300,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,014.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Solid Power alerts:

Solid Power Trading Down 11.9 %

SLDPW stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. Solid Power has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.47.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.