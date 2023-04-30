Short Interest in Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Grows By 70.0%

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,000 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the March 31st total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Seeing Machines Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SEEMF remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Friday. 110,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,416. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08. Seeing Machines has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.11.
About Seeing Machines
