Short Interest in Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Grows By 70.0%

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,000 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the March 31st total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEEMF remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Friday. 110,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,416. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08. Seeing Machines has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.11.

Seeing Machines Ltd engages in the provision of computer vision technologies. The firm specializes in computer vision algorithms that track eye gaze, head position, and pupil size to detect driver drowsiness, distraction, and microsleep events which reduces transport related accidents. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket, and Other.

