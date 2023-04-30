Short Interest in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Expands By 13.1%

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the March 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Security National Financial in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of SNFCA opened at $7.52 on Friday. Security National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $163.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.77.

Security National Financial ( NASDAQ:SNFCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $108.18 million during the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNFCA. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Security National Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,046,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,344,000 after purchasing an additional 137,197 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in Security National Financial by 25.2% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 223,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Security National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Security National Financial in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, M3F Inc. lifted its position in Security National Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,870,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

