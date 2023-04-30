Short Interest in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Expands By 25.1%

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 694,500 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the March 31st total of 555,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Scholastic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,503,000 after purchasing an additional 94,171 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,270,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,530,000 after purchasing an additional 27,184 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 21.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,265,000 after purchasing an additional 516,720 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,496,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,512,000 after purchasing an additional 33,010 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,063,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCHL. StockNews.com lowered Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Scholastic Stock Performance

SCHL traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.47. The stock had a trading volume of 220,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,229. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average of $39.81. Scholastic has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $48.28.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $324.90 million during the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 3.71%.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

