Short Interest in ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Expands By 41.2%

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

ROHM Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of ROHCY traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.56. 1,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,174. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 6.09. ROHM has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $41.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.52.

ROHM Company Profile

ROHM Co, Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of integrated circuits and other electronic components. It operates through the following segments: LSI Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Module and Others. The LSI Integrated Circuits segment includes analog ICs, logic ICs, memory ICs, ASICs, and foundry business operations.

