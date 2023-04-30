Short Interest in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Expands By 24.1%

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the March 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 988,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Swarth Investments Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $970.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,850,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ribbon Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 292,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 50,114 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,415,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 327,869 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 321.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,780,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after buying an additional 3,647,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of RBBN opened at $2.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12. Ribbon Communications has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $233.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.54 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Westpark Capital raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

See Also

