Short Interest in Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB) Drops By 17.1%

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the March 31st total of 215,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Insider Activity

In other Ponce Financial Group news, Chairman Steven Tsavaris acquired 4,700 shares of Ponce Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.58 per share, with a total value of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 305,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,028.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Carlos P. Naudon purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,709.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven Tsavaris purchased 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.58 per share, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 305,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,028.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 38,894 shares of company stock worth $336,802. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Ponce Financial Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ponce Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDLB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ponce Financial Group by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 956,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 635,629 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ponce Financial Group by 834.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 186,066 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc raised its stake in Ponce Financial Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 676,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 166,238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ponce Financial Group by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 486,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 135,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its stake in Ponce Financial Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 2,074,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,003,000 after acquiring an additional 128,149 shares during the last quarter. 40.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ponce Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDLB opened at $7.47 on Friday. Ponce Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06.

Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.60 million. Ponce Financial Group had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ponce Financial Group will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PDLB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ponce Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Compass Point lowered Ponce Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Ponce Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It operates as a holding company for Ponce Bank and Mortgage World Bankers, Inc Ponce Bank is a federally-chartered stock savings association and Mortgage World is a mortgage banking entity subject to the comprehensive regulation and examination of the New York State Department of Financial Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ponce Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ponce Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.