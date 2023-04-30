Short Interest in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) Expands By 37.5%

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the March 31st total of 25,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 70,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on Pasithea Therapeutics from $2.30 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Pasithea Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KTTA stock remained flat at $0.35 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 77,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,006. Pasithea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pasithea Therapeutics

About Pasithea Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pasithea Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. ( NASDAQ:KTTA Get Rating ) by 345.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Pasithea Therapeutics worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. It also intends to operate anti-depression clinics and provide business support services using trained pharmacists to administer intravenous infusions of ketamine.

