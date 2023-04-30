Short Interest in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) Expands By 37.5%

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the March 31st total of 25,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 70,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on Pasithea Therapeutics from $2.30 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.
Pasithea Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of KTTA stock remained flat at $0.35 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 77,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,006. Pasithea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70.
About Pasithea Therapeutics
Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. It also intends to operate anti-depression clinics and provide business support services using trained pharmacists to administer intravenous infusions of ketamine.
