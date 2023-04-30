Short Interest in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Rises By 14.3%

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,800 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the March 31st total of 170,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 146,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Oxford Square Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ OXSQ traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 114,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,651. Oxford Square Capital has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $4.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $153.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.51% and a negative net margin of 198.41%. The company had revenue of $11.91 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Square Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Square Capital

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.64%. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is -24.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $381,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 325,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 449,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 212,838 shares during the period. 4.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

Featured Articles

