Short Interest in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Rises By 14.3%

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,800 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the March 31st total of 170,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 146,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Oxford Square Capital Stock Performance
NASDAQ OXSQ traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 114,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,651. Oxford Square Capital has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $4.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $153.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.18.
Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.51% and a negative net margin of 198.41%. The company had revenue of $11.91 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Oxford Square Capital Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Square Capital
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $381,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 325,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 449,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 212,838 shares during the period. 4.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.
About Oxford Square Capital
Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.
Featured Articles
