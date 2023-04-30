Short Interest in Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST) Decreases By 22.5%

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the March 31st total of 43,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Ostin Technology Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ostin Technology Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Ostin Technology Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ostin Technology Group Stock Performance

OST traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.91. 84,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,539. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00. Ostin Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95.

Ostin Technology Group Company Profile

Ostin Technology Group Co, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. The company offers TFT-LCD solutions for drive IC, TCON board, and power supply applications; back light systems and special modules; LC display modules, touch panel modules, and smart display terminals; and polarizers used in the TFT-LCD display modules.

