Short Interest in Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Drops By 22.0%

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,679,000 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the March 31st total of 2,151,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 305.3 days.

MZDAF stock remained flat at $8.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. 11 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044. Mazda Motor has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.05.

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through the following segments: Japan, North America, Europe, and Other Areas. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

