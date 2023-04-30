Short Interest in LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Declines By 19.1%

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 429,900 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the March 31st total of 531,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 268.7 days.

LEG Immobilien Price Performance

LEGIF stock remained flat at $59.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 430. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of $51.99 and a 12-month high of $106.15.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien from €90.00 ($100.00) to €72.00 ($80.00) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.20.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien SE engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.