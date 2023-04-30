Short Interest in L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) Rises By 40.5%

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the March 31st total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 916.0 days.

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LBGUF remained flat at $45.35 during trading hours on Friday. L E Lundbergföretagen AB has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $45.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.81.

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) manufactures and sells paperboard, paper, and sawn wood products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Lundberg's Real Estate Operations, Lundberg's Asset Management, Hufvudstaden, and Holmen segments. The company is also involved in the forest and power operations; and equity management, including securities trading.

