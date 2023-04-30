Short Interest in L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) Rises By 40.5%

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the March 31st total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 916.0 days.
L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:LBGUF remained flat at $45.35 during trading hours on Friday. L E Lundbergföretagen AB has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $45.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.81.
L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) Company Profile
