Short Interest in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Increases By 42.0%

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the March 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HFRO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.63. The company had a trading volume of 152,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,854. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $12.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.20.

Get Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund alerts:

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HFRO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $639,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $4,851,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.