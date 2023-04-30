Short Interest in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Expands By 36.7%

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,290,000 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the March 31st total of 4,600,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Shares of GFL traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.30. 3,318,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,964. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average of $30.24.
GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on GFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.05.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,545,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,276 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,653 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,080,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 204.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,035,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
