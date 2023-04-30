Short Interest in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Expands By 36.7%

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,290,000 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the March 31st total of 4,600,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

GFL Environmental Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of GFL traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.30. 3,318,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,964. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average of $30.24.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.82%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GFL Environmental

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,545,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,276 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,653 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,080,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 204.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,035,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

