Short Interest in Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Increases By 37.5%

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOSLL traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.16. The company had a trading volume of 10,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,373. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.40.

