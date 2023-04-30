Short Interest in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Expands By 47.0%

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,800 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the March 31st total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:FNCH opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08.
Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Finch Therapeutics Group had a negative return on equity of 68.64% and a negative net margin of 13,315.45%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Finch Therapeutics Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Finch Therapeutics Group by 202.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 82,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.
Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.
