Short Interest in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Expands By 47.0%

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,800 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the March 31st total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Finch Therapeutics Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FNCH opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Finch Therapeutics Group had a negative return on equity of 68.64% and a negative net margin of 13,315.45%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Finch Therapeutics Group from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Finch Therapeutics Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Finch Therapeutics Group by 202.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 82,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

Featured Stories

