Short Interest in Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Decreases By 12.5%

Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,800 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the March 31st total of 406,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Electrovaya Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EFLVF remained flat at $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. 101,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,718. Electrovaya has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Electrovaya in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya, Inc is a lithium-ion battery technology and manufacturing company. engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing proprietary lithium-ion batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications. The firm’s businesses include lithium-ion batteries to power MHEVs including forklifts and Automated Guided Vehicles, as well as accessories such as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and specialty applications which require complex power solutions, including competencies in building systems for third parties.

Featured Articles

