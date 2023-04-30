Short Interest in DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Declines By 58.1%

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,900 shares, a drop of 58.1% from the March 31st total of 429,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DSS traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.21. 57,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,992. DSS has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DSS stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.19% of DSS worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

DSS, Inc engages in the development and distribution of paper products designed to protect valuable information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging. It operates through the following segments: Product Packaging, Commercial Lending, Biotechnology, Direct Marketing, and Securities and Investment Management.

