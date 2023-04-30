Short Interest in DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Expands By 128.6%

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 128.6% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DNB Bank ASA Stock Performance

Shares of DNBBY stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.59. 535,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,299. DNB Bank ASA has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

DNB Bank ASA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.0048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This is a positive change from DNB Bank ASA’s previous dividend of $0.90. This represents a dividend yield of 5.44%.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

