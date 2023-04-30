Short Interest in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Rises By 37.1%

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the March 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Up 5.0 %

DHCNL stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,758. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average is $12.81.

