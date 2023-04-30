Short Interest in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP) Expands By 43.5%

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

DCOMP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,373. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.80. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $23.48.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.3438 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

