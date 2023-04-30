Short Interest in Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Increases By 34.6%

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the March 31st total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 109.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

OTCMKTS:CGECF remained flat at $41.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. Cogeco has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.26.

Cogeco, Inc is a diversified holding company, which engages in the provision of cable television, Internet, telephony, and other telecommunications services to residential and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through the Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications segments.

