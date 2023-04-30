Short Interest in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Increases By 39.5%

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the March 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CZWI. Citigroup downgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hovde Group downgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Citizens Community Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Shares of CZWI stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,839. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Citizens Community Bancorp has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $105.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.90.

(Get Rating)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.