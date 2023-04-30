Short Interest in CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) Declines By 19.2%

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,500 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the March 31st total of 134,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

CI&T Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CINT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,143. CI&T has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.56. The firm has a market cap of $527.21 million, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.91.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). CI&T had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $116.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.62 million. On average, research analysts predict that CI&T will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CI&T

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CI&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CI&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in CI&T in the second quarter worth $118,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in CI&T in the second quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CI&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. 9.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

CI&T Company Profile

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

