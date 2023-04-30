Short Interest in Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Expands By 18.7%

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,153,400 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the March 31st total of 972,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 158.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHRRF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Chorus Aviation in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.80 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Chorus Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$4.40 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Chorus Aviation Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHRRF remained flat at $2.23 during midday trading on Friday. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.34.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.