Short Interest in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Drops By 13.4%

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,800 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the March 31st total of 193,700 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

China Automotive Systems Price Performance

Shares of CAAS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.93. 234,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,925. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.01. China Automotive Systems has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $148.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.43.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that China Automotive Systems will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAAS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Greenridge Global raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

