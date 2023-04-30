Short Interest in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Rises By 43.4%

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the March 31st total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Dawson James cut Can-Fite BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Down 1.1 %

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

CANF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 20,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,898. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.30.

(Get Rating)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases and erectile dysfunction. Its product pipeline include Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.