Short Interest in Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Increases By 84.2%

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 84.2% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BVVBY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Bureau Veritas Stock Down 0.0 %

BVVBY stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$57.56. 2,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,550. Bureau Veritas has a 52-week low of C$42.58 and a 52-week high of C$59.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$54.52.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.