Short Interest in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Expands By 18.2%

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the March 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BrainsWay by 130.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BrainsWay in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in BrainsWay by 95.2% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BrainsWay in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.94% of the company’s stock.

BrainsWay Stock Down 0.9 %

About BrainsWay

Shares of BrainsWay stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.55. 77,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,056. The company has a market cap of $25.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.95. BrainsWay has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $7.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22.

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and sale of non-invasive neurostimulation treatments using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). The Deep TMS uses magnetic pulses to stimulate neurons and consequently modulates the physiological activity of the brain.

