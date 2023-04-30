Short Interest in Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Decreases By 17.9%

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the March 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 47.3 days.

Blackline Safety Stock Performance

BLKLF remained flat at $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57. Blackline Safety has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLKLF. Raymond James dropped their price target on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp. is a technology company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of safety devices and cloud connected services. The firm operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment includes sales from connected safety monitoring hardware devices to a variety of industries and geographic locations.

