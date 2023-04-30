Short Interest in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) Declines By 15.8%

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the March 31st total of 108,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 982,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BLCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 15.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BLCM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 373,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,662. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.56. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $1.77.
Institutional Trading of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.
Further Reading
