Short Interest in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Drops By 32.1%

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the March 31st total of 153,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BELFB shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Bel Fuse Trading Up 9.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BELFB traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.63. The stock had a trading volume of 207,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,817. The firm has a market cap of $519.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.72. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.72.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 27.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bel Fuse will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.62%.

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BELFB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 704.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 270,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 296,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

