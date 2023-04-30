Short Interest in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Expands By 21.0%

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 704,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the March 31st total of 581,700 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 164,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Trading of AVITA Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in AVITA Medical by 271.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 44,477 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in AVITA Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in AVITA Medical by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 130,919 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in AVITA Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 338.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 48,983 shares during the period. 17.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

AVITA Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:RCEL traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.52. 170,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,630. AVITA Medical has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $16.21. The stock has a market cap of $393.12 million, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVITA Medical ( NASDAQ:RCEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.11. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 29.38% and a negative net margin of 77.47%. The business had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AVITA Medical will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of AVITA Medical from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

About AVITA Medical

(Get Rating)

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of a technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product, RECELL system, is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.