Short Interest in ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) Grows By 44.4%

ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the March 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

ATEX Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ECRTF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.17. 10,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,134. ATEX Resources has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Desjardins raised their price objective on ATEX Resources from C$1.70 to C$2.30 in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

ATEX Resources Company Profile

ATEX Resources, Inc is a minerals exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and monetization of projects through out the Americas. It holds interest in the Valeriano project. The company was founded on January 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

