Short Interest in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Declines By 16.1%

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 573,400 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the March 31st total of 683,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Astria Therapeutics Price Performance

Astria Therapeutics stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. Astria Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average is $11.98.

Institutional Trading of Astria Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,209,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $6,988,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $552,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 472.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 97,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Astria Therapeutics

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATXS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, which is intended to treat Hereditary Angioedema, a rare genetic disorder characterized by severe, recurrent, unpredictable, painful, and sometimes life-threatening swelling in the face, limbs, abdomen, and airway.

